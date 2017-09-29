Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Recipe for the Banana Bread That Broke the Internet

If you witnessed Chrissy Teigen‘s amazing banana crowd-sourcing that recently took place on Twitter and are now wondering what exactly she was making, you’re in luck.

The Cravings author, who is currently developing her second cookbook, has shared the recipe that sent the internet into a frenzy.

On Sunday, Teigen was making banana bread and needed 6 brown bananas for the recipe—so of course she put out a request on Twitter, saying she will provide the supplier with a signed cookbook, her husband John Legend’s underwear and a Becca palette.

The internet came through and one lucky user got to make Teigen’s dreams come true — plus meet her mom Vilailuck who was there for the hand-off.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Wishes This Popular Food Trend Would End

A few days later, Teigen decided to give everyone a sneak peek into the development and posted the exact recipe that called for the bananas on her Instagram.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity and chef food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

“Heading into the final week of recipe developing for #cravings2!!!” she posted. “You guys have been such a huge part of this one…I’ve loved seeing what you guys enjoyed making the most and learning what you want more of.”

The model says she plans to share even more as the process continues.

“You guys…are awesome. And I miss posting food. I’m going to instagram a lot more freaking food and if you don’t like it you can suck it! Love you,” she wrote.