Chris Pratt Serenades His Cheat Day Scone — and Admits He Has a ‘Crippling Addiction to Dessert’

Chris Pratt‘s hungry-induced delirium has struck again!

The actor, 37, is not shying away from his “crippling addiction to dessert,” and he gives a look at his latest cheat day splurge in this hilarious addition to his “What’s My Snack” Instagram series.

He croons a Beatles tune, “Oh! Darling,” to his clotted cream scone with cranberry, currant, butter and jam, demanding his 10 million followers to “TURN THE VOLUME UP ON YOUR DEVICE.” He also shouts out wife Anna Faris for her cinematography and jokes, “No animals were harmed in the making of this video.”

This is not the first time Pratt has chronicled his food. The actor introduced Instagram to his game on the set of Jurassic World 2, when he first started out with a cacao, baobab, banana, chia smoothie, followed by some assorted sashimi, which he joked is “cat food.”

#JurassicWorld2 #WHATSMYSNACK watch me eat cat food like a good little boy A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:11am PDT

Responding to Pratt’s body transformation through his new food diary, some followers have commented that Pratt looks too thin, and Pratt — who has said he’s enjoying flexing his butt cheeks in the mirror — clapped back with a tongue-in-cheek “selfie.”

“So many people have said I look too thin in my recent episodes of #WHATSMYSNACK,” he wrote on Instagram along with a photo of a T Rex skull. “Some have gone as far as to say I look ‘skeletal.’ Well, just because I am a male doesn’t mean I’m impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts.”