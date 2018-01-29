Chris Pratt Shows Off His Ripped Body In His First-Ever Super Bowl Commercial for Michelob ULTRA

Chris Pratt‘s character on Parks and Recreation may have lost 50 lbs. by not drinking beer, but now the actor is promoting the beverage in a new Super Bowl commercial.

In the 30-second ad, Pratt is preparing to star in his first ever TV commercial for Michelob ULTRA and therefore is getting in the best shape of his life for the “big role.”

The 38-year-old is seen going for a jog, working out with a trainer and the best part—showing off his ripped biceps in the mirror (with a shirtless cameo) while doing curls with a beer bottle.

Pratt also teased the ad on Instagram, sharing why he teamed up with the beer company.

“These days, I’m trying to stay in top shape for work. So when I see a beer I can’t help but squint my eyes and imagine a treadmill—specifically how long I’ll have to be on that treadmill to burn off the beer,” Pratt says.

“Michelob ULTRA has only 95 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs SO…I can run that off very easily. Probably in like 10 seconds? (I run 85 mph), which really makes you wonder why I’m not playing in the Super Bowl instead of just doing a commercial that will air during the Super Bowl. So anyways, Michelob ULTRA doesn’t throw off my workout routine. And it tastes great.”

Michelob ULTRA will also air a second spot during the Super Bowl featuring—in addition to Pratt—pro golfer Brooks Koepka, pro surfer Kelly Slater and 2017 NYC Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan.