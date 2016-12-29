Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Oreos Have Arrived — Get a Sneak Peek

Oreo has released yet another new flavor, proving that not all news is bad news in 2016.

The latest limited edition variety, Chocolate Strawberry, launched on Dec. 26 and will be sold nationwide through Valentine’s Day. The new sandwich cookie maintains its crunchy, chocolate cookie outside but is filled with a chocolate and strawberry crème center, making it similar to, if less healthy than, a chocolate-covered strawberry.

This isn’t the first time Oreo paired fruity flavor with chocolate. In August, they debuted Swedish Fish-flavored cookies, which combined chocolate with a cherry-flavored inside, and made heads turn.

I told myself I would eat salad today, but things change. 😅Chocolate Strawberry Oreos are here! Blog review incoming tonight. A photo posted by JunkBanter.com 🍫🍺💪🏼 (@junkbanter) on Dec 27, 2016 at 7:01am PST

With Valentine’s Day just 6 weeks away, we won’t judge if you decide to pair Nabisco’s latest creation with champagne instead of chocolate-dipped berries. But act fast, because who knows how long they’ll stick around.

