Chipotle Denies Responsibility for Jeremy Jordan’s Hospitalization As the Company’s Stocks Fall

Chipotle’s stock has fallen even as it has denied Supergirl actor Jeremy Jordan‘s claim that eating at the fast-casual chain sent him to the hospital.

“There is not a link and there are no other reports of illness at the restaurant” a spokeswoman for Chipotle told Bloomberg, adding that after the company called Jordan to determine where and when he had visited Chipotle, “we were able to confirm that there were no reports of illness, all employees were healthy, and that all food protocols were followed and logged.”

According to Bloomberg, although Chipotle stock briefly recovered after they denied there was a link between the actor’s illness and the company, by Monday the burrito chain’s shares had fallen by “as much as 5.9%…bringing them to the lowest level in almost five years.”

On Thursday night, Jordan turned his first-ever Instagram story into a PSA about why people shouldn’t go to Chipotle.

“I know I’ve advocated for them in the past, but they’re terrible,” Jordan said from his hospital bed.

“As you can see, I am in the hospital and I have fluids in my arm because the food did not agree with me and I almost died,” he continued, showing viewers the IV in his arm.

“I just want to thank my wife for being amazing and talking me off the ledge when I was on the phone about to die and Chris Wood for holding my hair back metaphorically,” he added. “I love all of you; thank you so much. It’s been a night.”

At the time, Chipotle responded to Jordan’s claims with the following statement to PEOPLE: “We are sorry to hear that Jeremy is sick and have attempted to get in touch with him directly regarding where and when he ate so we can look into this. We take all claims seriously, but at this time we can’t confirm any link to Chipotle. We are always committed to making things right for our guests and will do the same for Jeremy when we are able to reach him.”

And Jordan’s claims aren’t the only negative press Chipotle has had to deal with. The company has repeatedly been in the news following E. Coli outbreaks, norovirus infections — and recently footage was shown of rodents falling from the ceiling in a Dallas location.