Chipotle’s menu may soon get a healthy boost.

On Monday the burrito chain began serving quinoa at its New York City test kitchen. The new item is made up of “red and gold quinoa tossed with a little citrus juice, cumin, and freshly chopped cilantro,” Chipotle spokesperson Chris Arnold told Business Insider. “We are recommending that added to a salad or in place of rice in another entree.”

Despite the series of struggles due to purported food-related illnesses from the chain and mixed reviews on their much-anticipated queso recipe last September, quinoa’s healthy reputation has the potential to get fans excited again.

And though a diverse menu has never been Chipotle’s style (known for high-quality ingredients and an efficient assembly line concept), the healthy superfood is just one of the many new menu items that the chain has tested in the last year.

Earlier this February, Founder and former CEO Steve Ells said the company is considering “salads with different kinds of grains,” as well as “traditional things” like nachos and quesadillas.

With the Tex-Mex franchise now in the hands of Taco Bell’s former CEO Brian Niccol, more change could be on the horizon for Chipotle.

No word yet if quinoa will be rolled-out nationwide anytime soon, but we sure can cross our fingers.