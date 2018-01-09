Fixer Upper fans, it’s almost time to book a trip to Waco, Texas.

Chip and Joanna Gaines took to Instagram to update their followers on the development of their upcoming restaurant Magnolia Table.

The breakfast spot, which occupies the space previously known as the Elite Cafe which was frequented by the Gaines family, is currently being renovated by the HGTV stars themselves.

On Tuesday, Joanna posted a photo of herself and her husband marking the pavement with their hand prints.

“The restaurant is getting so close,” she captioned the shot. “Magnolia Table will be open soon and we can’t believe it?!? Chip + Jo=❤️”

While the couple previously said the restaurant will be open by the end of 2017, it seems like fans can now expect to dine there in the next couple months.

“Of course there have been a few setbacks along the way (as there are with every construction project), but we’re on the home stretch!” she wrote on her blog in June. “Fingers crossed, everyone.”

The beloved couple, who recently announced they are pregnant with their fifth child, have said the menu will feature some of their favorites like Chip’s famous ham sandwich, Eggs Benedict, the Gaines Brothers Burger, and homemade pies.

WATCH THIS: Have Chip and Joanna Been Dropping Pregnancy Hints for Months? Everything They’ve Said About Baby Number Five

“I’ve always been a breakfast connoisseur,” Chip recently told Southern Living. “I always do a heavy, bigger breakfast, but Jo is the exact opposite. She was kind enough to come with me on this one, and we are going to do up a breakfast joint here in town.”