Chip and Joanna Gaines' Restaurant Is Officially Open for Business—Get Your First Look!

You might want to book your trip to Waco now, because Magnolia Table is officially open for business.

The new restaurant from Chip and Joanna Gaines has been under construction for months, and the HGTV stars have been building anticipation by posting photos of the process along the way.

The breakfast-focused restaurant will be open Monday-Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed on Sundays, according to the press re Guests will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis (i.e. no reservations), and it seats up to 210 people. In addition to the main dining area, the eatery will feature an outdoor coffee bar and the “Take Away,” a “market-style shop for guests to purchase gifts and grab select menu items to go.”

And while Joanna gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek of some dishes earlier this month, we down have the full menu—and it delivers on the comfort food.

Courtesy Magnolia Table

Courtesy Magnolia

In addition to coffee drinks, juices and fresh-baked pastries, the menu is divided between “Breakfast”—which includes egg dishes as well as french toast, pancakes and oatmeal—and “Brunch & Lunch,” featuring a variety of soups, salads and sandwiches (including “Chips Ham Sandwich” with two eggs on a croissant.)

Courtesy Magnolia

As is expected, the exterior of the building is also stunningly beautiful with a Spanish-inspired clay tile roof. The release claims the interior features “vintage photographs and an original menu from the historic Elite Cafe,” which used to occupy the same space.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

The theme of the menu was born from Chip’s love of the most important meal of the day. “I’ve always been a breakfast connoisseur,” he recently told Southern Living. “I always do a heavy, bigger breakfast, but Jo is the exact opposite. She was kind enough to come with me on this one, and we are going to do up a breakfast joint here in town.”

This isn’t the only culinary project the couple has in the works. Joanna is currently working on her debut cookbook Magnolia Table, out April 24, which will feature recipes from the restaurant and a variety of other family favorites.