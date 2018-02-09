Food
Chip & Joanna Gaines Reveal the Menu Items from Their Soon-to-Open Restaurant—And We're Already Hungry
The Fixer Upper stars plan to open their hometown eatery in the coming months.
Posted on
More
1 of 7
MAGNOLIA TABLE
Joanna Gaines shared an update on her and Chip's Waco, Tex., restaurant on Friday, revealing they are even closer to opening in the coming months."Awnings going up at the Take Away side at Magnolia Table today!" she posted on Instagram.
The Fixer Upper stars also gave a sneak preview of their menu, which will make you want to book a reservation ASAP.
2 of 7
BISCUITS & STRAWBERRY BUTTER
"This strawberry butter is the answer to a lot of life's problems," Gaines captioned a shot of fresh baked biscuits that will appear in her debut cookbook, also titled Magonia Table.
3 of 7
CHIP'S APPROVAL
Not long after she shared the perfectly styled shot, Joanna posted a photo of her hubby digging in—and we can't say we blame him.
4 of 7
HOUSEMADE TATER TOTS
Perfectly cripsed and topped with what looks like cheese and herbs, we can only hope these come as a side option for every meal.
5 of 7
FRESH FRUIT SALAD
"A fruit cup never looked so pretty," she captioned a shot of blueberries, kiwi, strawberries and blackberries.
6 of 7
SIMPLE SALAD
There will be no skimping on your greens at the breakfast and lunch spot.
7 of 7
CINNAMON BUNS
"Ummmm...yes please," Joanna captioned a pan of giant pastries.