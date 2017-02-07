Chip and Joanna Gaines Share Their Recipe for the Sweetest Valentine’s Day Ever

There’s hardly a cuter couple on TV than Fixer Upper‘s Chip and Joanna Gaines — and as the owners of the newly opened Silos Baking Co., who better to share a sweet treat perfect for Valentine’s Day?

Joanna’s chocolate chip bundt cake, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, is a moist, chocolatey dessert that requires almost no work, thanks to boxed cake mix. By elevating the mix with yogurt, pudding mix and chocolate chips, your spouse/partner/significant other will never guess you took a (minor) shortcut.

The recipe also includes a homemade chocolate glaze that’s shiny and glossy, making for a beautiful presentation. The couple likes to serve the cake with strawberries and vanilla ice cream, but you could easily pair it with your favorite berries or whipped cream.

And if you consider yourself a novice baker, Joanna stresses how important it is to grease your pan. Even if you’re using a nonstick bundt mold, make sure to butter and flour it well so your cake doesn’t stick and mess up that beautiful shape.

The family favorite dessert is not available at their bakery (“Though it should be!” says a Magnolia spokesperson) — which opened at the Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, Texas late last June. There they serve sweets like the “Shiplap” cupcake and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies.

Naturally, the bakery is gorgeously decorated with exposed brick, marble countertops and black accents. But if you can’t make it to their design haven destination in person, a slice of this cake — and a new episode of Fixer Upper — is the next best thing.



Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake

1 (15.25-oz.) pkg. devil’s food cake mix

1 cup plain yogurt

4 large eggs

1 (3.4-oz.) pkg. vanilla instant pudding mix

½ cup plus 1 tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips

2 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa

2 tbsp. light corn syrup

1 cup powdered sugar, plus more for serving

Fresh strawberries

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Combine cake mix, yogurt, eggs, ½ cup warm water, pudding mix and ½ cup oil in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until just combined, about 30 seconds. Increase speed to medium, and beat until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Gently fold in chocolate chips. Pour mixture into a lightly greased and floured Bundt cake pan. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center of cake comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes.

2. Remove cake from oven, and cool in pan 10 minutes. Transfer cake from pan to wire rack; cool completely, about 1 hour.

3. Combine cocoa, 2 tablespoons water, corn syrup and remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a medium saucepan. Cook over low, stirring constantly, until blended, 1 to 2 minutes. Gradually add powdered sugar, whisking constantly, until smooth.

4. Drizzle glaze over cake. Sprinkle with additional powdered sugar. Serve with strawberries and vanilla ice cream, if desired.

Serves: 12

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, plus cooling