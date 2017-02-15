All the Details on the Old Flower Shop Chip and Joanna Gaines Transformed Into Their Waco Bakery

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ bakery, Silos Baking Co., may look like a stunning bakery if you were to go there today, but the couple had to start from the beginning when it came to remodeling the historic building.

On Tuesday night’s episode of Fixer Upper, the couple gave viewers an inside look at the process it took to turn the former Rosetree Floral Design Studio into Joanna’s dream bakery in Waco, Texas.

Built in 1890, the 1,500 sq.-ft. building wasn’t up to health code standards and used to have bright green walls and crumbling hardwood flooring. Now the shop features a charming marble countertop, exposed antique brick, black accents, and, of course, endless baked goods like Syrian donuts, cupcakes and chocolate chip cookies.

“I want it to feel like it’s been around for 100 years,” says Joanna.

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines Share Their Recipe for Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake

After months of renovations, Chip and Joanna revealed the finished bakery to their four children, saying it felt even more special than debuting new homes to other people on their show. “Would any of y’all want to work here one day?” Joanna asked, before the kids started digging into a sweet treat. “There’s a lot that went into this thing and I think for them, all they saw were the cupcakes.”

RELATED: 17 Celebrities Who Have Gotten into the Restaurant Business

The building, which they purchased in 2014 as part of their Magnolia Market at the Silos, has even more significance to the couple than other buildings they’ve renovated because Chip would buy roses from the old floral shop for Joanna while they were dating.

For more of the latest food news, follow People Food on Facebook.

Now the bakery is home to their ever-growing Magnolia business, which also features food trucks, a gardening shop, market, and a large lawn for relaxing.