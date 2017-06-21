Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce the Name of Their New Breakfast Cafe

Attention Fixer Upper fans, Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ new breakfast restaurant is one step closer to opening.

Joanna wrote a blog post on Tuesday about the historic cafe the couple bought and are in the process of restoring, detailing the new name of the restaurant: Magnolia Table.

Previously known as the Elite Cafe in Waco, Texas, the couple frequented the restaurant for Sunday brunches, Joanna wrote.

“It had been a Waco icon for nearly 100 years,” she writes about the old Elite Cafe. “We couldn’t let a place with such a rich history be forgotten.”

“I’m convinced that this place holds at least one memory for nearly everyone in Waco, Texas,” she added.

When it comes to the renovations, Joanna writes that her husband Chip was hard at work with moving things along, and promised an opening by the end of the year.

“Of course there have been a few setbacks along the way (as there are with every construction project), but we’re on the home stretch!” she writes. “Fingers crossed, everyone.”

The menu, Joanna says, will feature Chip’s “famous ham sandwich,” as well as “the Farm eggs benedict, the Gaines Brothers Burger, and of course our homemade pies!”

“I’ve always been a breakfast connoisseur,” Chip recently told Southern Living. “I always do a heavy, bigger breakfast, but Jo is the exact opposite. She was kind enough to come with me on this one, and we are going to do up a breakfast joint here in town.”

The couple, who are no strangers to the food industry (they also own a bakery, Silos Baking Co.), are now getting their hands dirty redesigning the joint and bringing it back to life.

“The restaurant itself is literally one big giant kitchen,” says Chip. “When we first got in there, it was all the things you can imagine—dingy, musky. But if I took you in there today, you’d be like ‘Oh! This is so clean, everything smells so great.’ Those are a few benefits of a little bit of elbow grease and hard work on the front end.”