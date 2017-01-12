This Cheesy Chorizo Dip Will Be There to Console You If Your Team Loses

This football season, we’ve partnered with Taste of the NFL and their favorite tailgating experts to share great game-day recipes for an even greater cause. Join these chefs in raising awareness and funds for hunger relief across the country by taking the Kick Hunger Challenge with your favorite football team and making a donation to their local food bank. And be sure to check PEOPLE.com every Thursday for a new game day recipe from your favorite celebrity chefs. Here, Aarón Sánchez, Chef/Partner of Johnny Sánchez in New Orleans, shares his recipe for his Chile Con Queso and Chorizo.

I love cooking around game day, and there are quite a few really fun stories that have come out of our festivities, but I think there is one instance that stands out to me the most.

It is a fond memory of mine where we were cooking with a bunch of my chef colleagues in the New York Giants parking lot one day. They happened to be playing against the New Orleans Saints, who are my favorite NFL team, especially now that I live in New Orleans. Everyone was crowded around tailgating and having a great time eating and drinking. We were making Cajun food in the parking lot in New Jersey, frying beignets and making gumbo, serving crawfish, making new friends through food—all in enemy territory.

That is one of the truly beautiful things about cooking, it is so unifying; it didn’t matter which team you were there to support, we all have to eat.

Chile Con Queso and Chorizo Dip

Serves 4

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

2 oz. pork chorizo

2 plum tomatoes, diced

2 Anaheim chiles, seeded and diced

1 12-oz. package Oaxaca cheese, shredded or cubed

4 oz. manchego cheese, shredded

½ cup milk

Tortilla chips

1. Fry the onions in olive oil in medium saucepan over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes to soften.

2. Stir in the chorizo, tomatoes and chiles and cook for 4 to 5 minutes more until the chorizo is cooked.

3. Add cheeses and milk and stir the mixture together until melted and smooth, about 4 to 5 minutes.

4. Take off the heat, transfer to a serving bowl and serve with tortilla chips.