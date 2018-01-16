This Company Is Hiring Someone to Taste Test Chicken Nuggets

Forget the Whole 30 or any other diet resolution you’ve made this year, the time has come to apply for your dream job.

B&M, a supermarket chain in England, is now hiring a Chicken Nugget Connoisseur. “You’ll want to take a bite out of this, as we’re looking for a tasty new individual, who’ll be worth their weight in…food,” reads the job description.

It goes on to say that they are looking to expand their range of products to include new “fresh and frozen” items in a selection of stores nationwide, and are in need of a person to taste test the nuggets before they commit. The position is unfortunately temporary.

The company asks that qualified applicants engage in daily activities like ordering the share box of 20 chicken nuggets at McDonald’s and keeping it all for yourself; being the first in the office kitchen when there’s free food; and solely attending events because you know food will be there.

For compensation, the employee will receive 25 Euros (which equals about $30 in U.S. dollars) in vouchers every month to spend on fresh and frozen food in their local B&M store.

To apply, people can send in relevant experience and a paragraph on why they think they deserve the position here.