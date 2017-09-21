Chick-fil-A Is Set to Open Its Largest Location Ever (5 Stories High!)

Just when you think New York City can’t get any better, Chick-fil-A announces they are opening their biggest restaurant ever in the concrete jungle.

The fast food chain revealed details behind their third N.Y.C. location on Monday, describing it as the largest location of their 2,100 restaurants across the U.S. Situated in the middle of the city’s Financial District, the 12,000 sq.-ft. restaurant will feature five levels, floor-to-ceiling windows and rooftop seating where customers can take in a view of lower Manhattan.

Although it is going to be the largest location they’ve built so far, it’s also going to be very narrow (15-ft. wide), according to the design manager Nathaniel Cates.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A’s Menu Is Getting a Family-Friendly Makeover

“We pushed ourselves to break into new ways of thinking and try innovative solutions we’ve never implemented before,” Cates says.

WATCH THIS: How to Make Grilled Brie

The space was also designed to act as a location to take in the 9/11 Memorial site.

“With the restaurant sitting under half a mile from Ground Zero and the 9/11 Memorial, Cates’ team wanted to respectfully pay homage to the significance of the location,” reads the press release. “They drew designs for the front of the building to be stacked fully with glass windows, with elements built into the façade that give a subtle impression of the Twin Towers – one on each side of the restaurant. It’s a feature that acknowledges the significance of location.”

The doors are expected to open early next year.