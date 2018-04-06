'Details Inside': Chick-fil-A Owner Helps Teenage Employee Get a Prom Date with Marquee Sign

Most of the time, when you pass by a Chick-fil-A marquee it reads the daily specials, or maybe “Eat Mor Chikin“—but the sign out front of one Florida location has a whole different kind of message.

The sign at the Chick-fil-A in Casselbury, Florida reads, “Tanner needs a prom date! Details inside.”

Tanner Waters is a 17-year-old senior at Winter Springs High School, who works at Chick-fil-A, and according to News 6 Orlando, he was stressed out about finding a date to the “biggest night of his life.”

News 6 Orlando reports that Waters initially asked his boss, restaurant owner-operator Billy McClarnon, to accompany him, saying it would be fun for someone to invite their boss to prom instead of having to bring along a date. According to TODAY Food, in response, McClarnon joked he was “a little too old” to attend prom, but came up with a creative solution to find him a date.

McClarnon put his request on the marquee for all of the town and passerby to see, and even kept a picture of Waters inside in case people came in asking about him while he was off work, News 6 reports.

Chick Fil A is always there for yah @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/fao4kRCkBm — Tanner (@tanner_waters18) March 31, 2018

Senior photos pt 1 pic.twitter.com/pJrkotL5Q4 — Tanner (@tanner_waters18) February 25, 2018

Since the sign went up, Waters said he has received a lot of inquiries through social media and in person.

“There have been bunch of people who’ve come in,” Waters told TODAY Food. “Some have offered to buy me dinner, some want to take pictures, some [parents] have even offered their daughters.”

Chick-fil-A is no stranger to the “promposal” idea, as many people have used sandwiches, nuggets or other propaganda from the fast food chain to ask their dates to prom.

I asked my girlfriend to prom in a Chick-fil-A cow costume and I brought her food out. And she said yes! pic.twitter.com/EDIjtilkSB — Jarrett Kerns (@JarrettKerns1) March 9, 2018

When I think no one loves me then @jacob_d19 reminds me he asked me to prom by spelling it out in Chick-fil-A fries😭💕 pic.twitter.com/gymtlvgNrc — 🖤Mona Lisa🖤 (@LisaFizzy96) March 26, 2018

Although Waters told PEOPLE he still doesn’t have a date, he told TODAY Food he’s “excited” by many of his options willing to accompany him on April 28. According to News 6, the sign will stay up until he finds a date, but Waters hopes to find one at least a week before the big night.