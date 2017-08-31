Here’s How to Get Free Breakfast at Chick-fil-A During September

Tomorrow’s breakfast just got a little easier on your wallet.

Since it’s the most important meal of the day, Chick-fil-A doesn’t want anyone to miss out and is offering a free breakfast starting on Thursday at participating locations. Customers who create a new account on the Chick-fil-A One App (or already have an account) will receive a coupon for one free breakfast entree until Sept. 30.

The fast food joint, known for its expertise in fried chicken, offers several options for breakfast including an egg white and grilled chicken sandwich, burrito stuffed with hash browns and the classic bacon, egg and cheese biscuit. For those leaning on the healthier side, they also offer a greek yogurt parfait and multigrain bagels.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A’s Menu Is Getting a Family-Friendly Makeover with Mac and Cheese and Baked Beans

WATCH THIS: What Gets Emeril Lagasse Through the Day?

You can download the app on iTunes or Google Play and have the cashier scan the “My Card” QR code.