Chick-fil-A’s Menu Is Getting a Family-Friendly Makeover with Mac and Cheese and Baked Beans

Chick-fil-A is expanding their menu in a big way.

The fast food chain announced that they are testing family-style meals and two new sides — mac and cheese and bacon baked beans — in three cities starting on Monday. Similar to KFC‘s bucket meals, customers can enjoy one entree, two sides and eight mini rolls for $29.99.

The entrees, which are meant to feed a family of four, include the option of 30 chicken nuggets, 12 chicken strips, or four chicken breasts either grilled or fried for the meat portion, and kettle-cooked bacon baked beans, a fruit bowl, three-cheese blend mac and cheese, a salad, or their superfood side (kale and broccolini with dried cherries, nuts, and a maple vinaigrette dressing) for the sides.

RELATED: Chick-Fil-A Debuted a Brand New Chicken Sandwich

The restaurant’s menu development manager Matt Abercrombie says the new style of serving was created in hopes that more people will be stopping by or driving through during dinner time.

“We heard that for a lot of people who are in charge of planning dinner, it’s really not that enjoyable,” Abercrombie told Business Insider. “Some parents said ‘I don’t even eat until after my family is fed.’ That was a really big ‘aha!’ for us.”

WATCH: Five-Minute Avocado Chicken Salad

The new menu, which will be tested in Greensboro, North Carolina; Phoenix, Arizona; and San Antonio, Texas until November 18, was developed with the help of consumers, including parents, in Dallas.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Since the families involved in the survey said they wanted more ways to “connect” over dinner, Chick-fil-A is also including five conversations starters in each family-style meal.