Chick-Fil-A Just Debuted a Brand New Chicken Sandwich

Unlike many of its fast food competitors, Chick-fil-A tends to keep its menu constant, rarely relying on new or gimmicky additions to create buzz. To usher in summer, though, the chain now has two fresh items that fans will probably be pretty stoked about.

On Monday, they announced a brand new, limited-edition chicken sandwich to their lineup: the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, which features grilled chicken, brown sugar-glazed bacon, lettuce and colby jack cheese stacked on a Hawaiian bun.

To wash it all down, customers can also sip on their new Watermelon Mint Lemonade, which they say was “made to complement the flavors of the new sandwich.” The drink is also available in diet form.

“We know our customers love the flavors of our grilled menu, and we are excited to offer two items this season that will give them something new to try,” said David Farmer, Chick-fil-A vice president of menu strategy and development.

The new sandwich is Chick-fil-A’s first-ever seasonal entrée, and both items will only be available from May 15 through August 19.