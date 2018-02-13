Chicago News Station Mistakenly Refers to Winter Olympics Host City PyeongChang as 'P.F. Chang'

Viewers likely experienced an unexpectedly craving for Asian cuisine when a news station mixed up Olympics host city PyeongChang with a popular restaurant.

Chicago’s ABC affiliate apologized Monday after a logo appeared behind weekend anchor Mark Rivera on Saturday that advertised the South Korean host city of the Winter Games as P.F. Chang’s, the Asian chain with more than 200 locations in the United States.

The “P.F. Chang 2018” graphic quickly went viral on Twitter.

“America would definitely take the Gold in the ‘Binge Eating’ event at the PF Chang’s Olympics,” one user tweeted.

Another added, “I may not be an athlete competing in Pyongyang, but I definitely compete in P.F. Chang’s.”

A spokesperson for the local news station told the Chicago Tribune that the graphic was created for a “satirical piece” where sports anchor Mark Giangreco asked viewers to invent their own Olympic sports on Friday. However, it was accidentally also used for the news story read Saturday.

WLS/ABC7

The report was quite serious, however, with Rivera stating, “Another sign that North and South Korea are working on their diplomatic relationship: Kim Jong Un invited South Korea’s president to his country. During a meeting overnight, Kim Jong Un’s sister extended the official invitation.”

The restaurant set the record straight and had some fun with the gaffe, tweeting on Sunday, “Contrary to this broadcast, we’re not hosting the games.”

They also added, “Looks like someone was hungry.”

The 2018 Winter Olympics are airing live on NBC. To learn more, visit teamusa.org.