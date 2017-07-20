Celeb Chef Barbara Lynch Arrested for Alleged Drunken Driving After Crashing into a Parked Car

Renowned Boston chef Barbara Lynch was charged with alleged drunken driving in Gloucester, Massachusetts early Tuesday morning, the Gloucester Times reports.

Lynch, who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in 2017 with an essay penned by Padma Lakshmi, crashed into the rear of a parked car before being arrested, according to the story.

The celebrity chef, whose publicist could not immediately be reached for comment, reportedly told Boston police that she was driving home from work at one of her restaurants, and that she had “a few glasses of wine with dinner” and “did not know what happened.” After failing a series of field sobriety tests, Lynch was found to have had a blood alcohol content of 0.159, nearly twice the legal limit.

Lynch appeared on the 12th season of Top Chef, which took place in Boston, and currently owns seven restaurants and bars in the area.