Cheetos Is Opening a Fancy Restaurant for Three Days — Here’s What’s on the Menu

Frito-Lay is teaming up with celebrity chef Anne Burrell to finally — let’s face it — bring New Yorkers what they really want: a fine-dining menu offering a full range of Cheeto-infused delights.

The company announced Tuesday it will open up a pop-up restaurant, the Spotted Cheetah, in the trendy Tribeca area for three days only from Aug. 15 to 17. The extra-cheesy project is a collaboration between Frito-Lay and Burrell, of Food Network fame.

The menu offers items many may have dreamed about making at home, but never dared: Cheetos meatballs, Cheetos-breaded fried green tomatoes, Cheetos-topped tacos and even a Cheetos Sweetos-crusted cheesecake.

WATCH: Celebs Confess Their Guilty Pleasures

Tables at the limited-seating restaurant can be reserved online through Open Table, but it’s already completely booked up on all three days. You can still join the waiting list on the eatery’s website, however. A three-course meal at the Spotted Cheetah will set diners back about $8 to $22.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity and chef food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

According to a press release, the idea to open an upscale Cheetos restaurant was inspired by recipes shared online by Cheetos-lovers, such as Cheetos sushi rolls, Cheetos bagels and cheesy Cheetos pizzas.

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com