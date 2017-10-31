What Happens When Charlize Theron and Geoffrey Zakarian Get Together for a Good Cause? Something Delicious

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Charlize Theron‘s organization, Charlize Theron African Outreach Project, the Academy Award-winning actress and activist held a private dinner party on Monday with the help of her close friend, chef Geoffrey Zakarian.

After meeting nearly two years ago at another event held for Theron’s organization, Zakarian offered one of his newest restaurants, Georgie at Montage Beverly Hills, to commemorate a decade of educating and helping African youth stay safe from HIV.

About 120 people, including celebrities like Seth MacFarlane, Aisha Tyler, and Mary McCormack sipped on cocktails from Courage + Stone and Patron, and dined on three courses, including an autumn salad, Mediterranean sea bass, and lemon chiboust brûlée.

Prior to sitting down for dinner, Theron, who says she has always been a big fan of Chopped, got a personal cooking lesson from the chef.

“I know the pay isn’t good tonight,” Zakarian joked as he took Theron through the first course, arranging the lettuce leaves into a baked squash to make for a stunning presentation. “This is actually looking better than the one I did. You’re officially hired.”

“Well, I’ve got some skills,” Theron said.

Zakarian told PEOPLE he was honored to host the event for Theron’s organization because of the work she is doing in Africa.

“She is very good at messaging and she does it in such a way that has so much grace so it’s not trying to grab you and shake you,” he said. “She’s trying to show you something and offer a solution and that’s what is great about Charlize. She has the solution to the problem and it’s a very simple connection.”