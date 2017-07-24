Channing Tatum Delivered Vodka to Unsuspecting Fans—And Their Reactions Were Priceless

Having free vodka delivered to you on a Saturday? Awesome. Having free vodka delivered to you on a Saturday by Channing Tatum? Be still, our hearts.

On Monday, the actor posted four Instagram videos from the weekend in which he surprises unsuspecting people in their Los Angeles apartments with bottles of Born and Bred Vodka, the liquor brand he owns.

“I got to have a little fun freaking people out this weekend,” Tatum captioned the post. The stunt was part of a partnership with Saucey app, which delivers alcohol on demand.

I got to have a little fun freaking people out this weekend. With the help of @sauceyapp we spent the day delivering @bornandbred Vodka to the good people of LA. Thanks to all who let us into your homes– a few of you owe money to the swear jar. We'll do this in a different city some time soon so get yourself a bottle of B&B and keep your eyes peeled! A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

The people’s reactions were predictably amazing, as most of the recipients were either already drunk and/or hungover when he arrived.

Guess what happens when you order @bornandbred vodka? @channingtatum shows up at your door. Who's next? 😏 A post shared by SAUCEY (@sauceyapp) on Jul 22, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

If you don’t live in L.A. but are hoping for a surprise visit from Tatum, there remains hope. “We’ll do this in a different city some time soon so get yourself a bottle of B&B and keep your eyes peeled!,” the actor wrote.