People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Food

Channing Tatum Delivered Vodka to Unsuspecting Fans—And Their Reactions Were Priceless

By @chezspence

Posted on

Source: Channing Tatum/Instagram

Having free vodka delivered to you on a Saturday? Awesome. Having free vodka delivered to you on a Saturday by Channing Tatum? Be still, our hearts.

On Monday, the actor posted four Instagram videos from the weekend in which he surprises unsuspecting people in their Los Angeles apartments with bottles of Born and Bred Vodka, the liquor brand he owns.

“I got to have a little fun freaking people out this weekend,” Tatum captioned the post. The stunt was part of a partnership with Saucey app, which delivers alcohol on demand.

The people’s reactions were predictably amazing, as most of the recipients were either already drunk and/or hungover when he arrived.

WATCH: Channing Tatum Pranks Fans at a Magic Mike XXL Screening

If you don’t live in L.A. but are hoping for a surprise visit from Tatum, there remains hope. “We’ll do this in a different city some time soon so get yourself a bottle of B&B and keep your eyes peeled!,” the actor wrote.