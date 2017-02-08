Channing Tatum Is Launching a Vodka Line: ‘I Want to Just Cause a Little Havoc’

Channing Tatum has ventured into the liquor business, a path he says shouldn’t shock anyone.

The star has announced the launch of Born and Bred Vodka — a move which, back when he was stripping at the age of 19, “would have seemed more feasible than becoming an actor,” he tells Bon Appetit. “Now, I’m a stripper that became an actor that I guess is working in vodka. Nothing surprises me anymore.”

Tatum has been open about his past experience in the male entertainment business — which later inspired his Magic Mike films. “I can’t change the fact that I did this in real life,” he told PEOPLE in 2015. “I’m not ashamed of anything I’ve ever done.”

RELATED: Drink Like a Star with These Celebrity-Owned Spirits

Now, after launching the potato vodka with Grand Teton Distillery, the actor says, “Every day I wake up and I have a pinch-yourself-reality moment… It’s just cool for me to do something new every day, I’m really lucky.”

WATCH THIS: Jenna Dewan Tatum Stresses the Importance of Date Nights with Channing Tatum

For more celebrity food news, follow People Food on Facebook.

The partnership was natural for Tatum, who remembers his first sip of vodka in the 8th grade. “We went over to my buddy’s house. His parents were out and we raided. We had never drank before and we were making terrible, horrible drinks,” he says. “Somehow we made a drink that was purple. Shenanigans happened. 13-year-olds in Florida don’t know how to drink.”

Since then, his relationship with alcohol has become slightly more mature. “On the inside label, once you drink it down or if you get your eye really close to the bottle, it says ‘Cross my heart and hope for mischief,'” he says of the sleek gold and white design. “That’s just what I want when I pour myself a drink. I want to just cause a little havoc, get into some trouble, get into some safe, manageable mischief.”