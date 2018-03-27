Chance the Rapper Says Heineken 'Purposely' Released a 'Noticeably Racist Ad' to Gain Publicity

Chance the Rapper is speaking out after Heineken released a controversial advertisement for their new light beer.
The musician took to Twitter on Sunday and pointed out the commercial, which has since been taken down by the company, noting it is “racist” and “bogus.”
“I think some companies are purposely putting out noticeably racist ads so they can get more views,” he says. “And that s— racist/bogus.”
The ad (below) features a bartender cracking open a bottle of Heineken Light and sending it down a long bar top, passing by three different dark-skinned people, to meet the hands of a light-skinned woman at the end, who was drinking a glass of white wine. It then says, “Sometimes, lighter is better.”
Although Chance couldn’t help but point out the advertisement, he says he is likely just adding to the problem: “So I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But I gotta just say tho. The ‘sometimes lighter is better’ Heineken commercial is terribly racist omg.”
He tweeted again, writing: “Im not saying boycott them or go off I’m just noticing how often it happens and I think they baiting consumers and tweeters and freelancers and s—. Like I didnt wanna tweet about it so bad but its like how can u not.”
In a statement to Business Insider, Heineken said: “For decades, Heineken has developed diverse marketing that shows there’s more that unites us than divides us. While we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken Light beer — we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart and will use this to influence future campaigns.”