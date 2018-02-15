Food
Heart-Shaped Pizza and Lots of Chocolate! How the Stars Indulged on Valentine’s Day
These celebs snacked in the name of love on Feb. 14
Posted on
More
1 of 11
QUESTLOVE
“Those who know me, know, @whitecastle is one of my go-to spots for V-Day. ❤️🍔” shared the The Roots and Tonight Show drummer.
2 of 11
MARIAH CAREY & BRYAN TANAKA
The cute couple clinked glasses over a romantic dinner with a view.
3 of 11
KEVIN JONAS
The boy band alum snapped a pic of his 4-year-old daughter Alena holding a box of goodies. “Chocolate for days,” he wrote.
4 of 11
JODIE SWEETIN
The Fuller House star spent time baking pink frosted cupcakes with her two daughters. “This is the best part of my day. Showing love to my two favorite Valentines. The reason for everything,” she posted.
5 of 11
JIM GAFFIGAN
“They say today is about love, right?” captioned the comedian on a photo of his everything bagel loaded with cream cheese.
6 of 11
JACK BLACK
The actor dug into a heart-shaped pepperoni pizza on the day of love. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” he captioned the cheesy shot.
7 of 11
KRISTIN CAVALLARI & JAY CUTLER
“No makeup, bare feet, red wine. My kind of Valentine’s Day ❤️,” wrote the Hills star while snuggled up with her NFL quarterback husband.
8 of 11
ALISON SWEENEY
When Valentine's Day is also Wine Wednesday, you don’t ask questions. “Sending out lots of love today,” wrote the Days of Our Lives actress with a glass of red in her hand.
9 of 11
ADAM LEVINE & BEHATI PRINSLOO
The Maroon 5 frontman showed off his pregnant wife looking happy and comfy with her Valentine's Day chocolates and a bouquet of roses. “My maniac.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," he joked in the caption.
10 of 11
PORTIA DE ROSSI & ELLEN DEGENERES
Though the couple couldn’t be together on Valentine’s Day, the love was still strong! “I love you too @theellenshow,” wrote the Scandal actress, smiling beside a massive ice sculpture from the talk-show host.
11 of 11
RYAN REYNOLDS & BLAKE LIVELY
The Deadpool actor made his valentine an adorable heart-shaped dessert—but we’re not sure it’s entirely edible. “I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, ‘cause I’m not a scientist,” he joked on Instagram.
See Also
More
More
McDonald’s Is Taking Cheeseburgers and Chocolate Milk Off the Happy Meal Menu