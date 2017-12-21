Showstopping Holiday Main Dishes from Ina Garten, Bobby Flay and More Star Chefs
They may seem fancy, but these easy recipes will only make it look like you spent hours in the kitchen.
Ayesha Curry's Roast Jerk Turkey
"I developed this recipe with my mom as a way to introduce people to Caribbean food in a gentler way," says the Seasoned Life author, who recently launched her own cookware line.
Alex Guarnaschelli’s Roast Beef with Dry-Sherry Gravy
"The sherry and dried ginger team up with mustard in the gravy to create a mild, almost tingling heat and a great fortified-wine flavor," says the Chopped judge and author of The Home Cook.
Elizabeth Heiskell's Cola-Brown-Sugar-Glazed Ham
The author of the What Can I Bring? cookbook says "lots of basting" is the key to a glossy, lacquered finish.
Ina Garten's Spinach and Cheddar Souffle
The star of Food Network's Barefoot Contessa shares a vegetarian dish "that comes out perfectly every single time."
Bobby Flay’s Slow-Cooked Salmon with Broccolini, Capers and Serrano Pepper
"The capers and serrano offer a bit of acidity and heat to counter the rich-tasting fish," says the Food Network star and author of Bobby Flay Fit.
Gail Simmons’ Lamb Chops with Roasted Grapes
The Top Chef judge and author of Bringing It Home created a recipe inspired by a meal she "still dreams about" from her travels in Spain.
