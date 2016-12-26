Cookies, Cakes and Wine! How the Stars Indulged This Holiday Season
See what your favorite celebs were snacking on during the most wonderful time of the year
By Jessica Fecteau and Ana Calderone•@anacalderone
OPRAH WINFREY
The media mogul — who lost over 40 lbs. on Weight Watchers — used 10 of her WW points on hot jalapeno cheese bagels as a post-Christmas treat. "Worth it!" she wrote.
KATIE HOLMES
Christmas Eve for the actress meant a delicious display of chocolate Oreo cupcakes.
IRINA SHAYK
The expecting mom showed off her take on one of the most difficult holiday desserts to master: the Buche de Noel. And we give it an A+!
NEIL PATRICK HARRIS
"Three crabby generations," David Burtka wrote on a snap of Harris and their son Gideon getting an assist cracking fresh crabs from his grandpas.
NAOMI WATTS
It's not your typical Christmas food, but the actress took a bite of a "chip butty" — a sandwich made with French fries and ketchup. The tradition was "set by grandpa Hugh," wrote her ex, Liev Schreiber.
JACOB TREMBLAY
"Time to Bake with Jake," wrote the junior foodie while whipping up some cookies for Santa.
PADMA LAKSHMI
After soaking her Christmas turkey in buttermilk, salt, sugar, pepper and bay leaves and cooking it all night long, the Top Chef star popped a beautiful browned bird out of the oven bright and early.
LAUREN CONRAD
Dubbed the "Christmas Explosion Cake", the lifestyle expert says "there is really no wrong way to top this cake" and shared more inspiration on her website.
SARAH JESSICA PARKER
To celebrate the end of the first season of her new HBO series Divorce, the actress decorated cookies and wrote: "I can't promise sprinkles and icing but I hope it's a sort of dessert."
JESSIE JAMES AND ERIC DECKER
Kisses in the kitchen! The country singer got a smooch from her NFL player hubby while their daughter Vivian made a special appearance: "Morning coffee breath kisses are my fav," she wrote. "Oh and Viv mouth full of cinnamon roll photobombing us is pretty funny too haha."
JOEY MCINTYRE
The New Kids on the Block member sipped on red wine out of a wine glass with his band's name on it. "FunkyChristmas indeed," he wrote.
RACHEL BILSON
It's not always easy keeping yummy desserts on the table. "First batch of Christmas cookies have been decorated ... and destroyed," wrote the former O.C. star.
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
The reality star got creative with her Elf on a Shelf, hoisting it above a spread of delicious-looking holiday treats.
MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG
There's nothing like a mouthwatering box of chocolates. The Gossip Girl actress posted an up-close shot of the treats with the caption, "Tis the season to be sweet."
DAPHNE OZ
When you're baking for The Chew host, it better be impressive. Oz thanked her friend for making her "favorite Christmas present": "Homemade butter cookies (plus a few other fancy ones, but you can see the ones I dove into first)."
CHELSEA PERETTI
The comedian showed off her baking skills and according to her post, "her range." We're impressed!
ANGELA KINSEY
The Office star baked up a picture-perfect storm with her new hubby, baker Josh Snyder, and made these snowmen that are (almost) too cute to eat.
KYLIE JENNER
The reality star knows break and bake can taste just as good as homemade, posting a shot of these festive sugar cookies.