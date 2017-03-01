Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today

Food

MARIO LOPEZ

The Extra host impersonated the famous "Salt Bae" while decorating a cake with Milk Bar's Christina Tosi and his daughter Gia at Universal Studios Hollywood.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER

"Breakfast break! Been up since 5 am," the singer posted in between shooting a music video for her new EP Gold

RON HOWARD

"Cheryl's b-day surprise for me this morning," the Inferno director wrote of his wife. "My all-time favorite. Graham crackers with white icing like my mom used to make." 

ANNA CAMP

The actress celebrated Mardi Gras with her Pitch Perfect 3 costars by sipping on drinks in a festive trailer. 

SARAH JESSICA PARKER

"Pancetta might be an acquired taste for 7 year olds," the Sex and the City actress says, while admitting she loved it. Not pictured? "Fresh ricotta, thinly sliced scallions and some fresh mint. To taste. Ridiculously good."

ANGELA KINSEY

After going for a "long power walk," the Office star treated herself: "So clearly I need some cheesey toast, scoop chips & a coke? #amiright #sortofagrownup."

TIM MCGRAW

"Trainer approved burgers. Limit one per customer!" the country singer joked

CHELSEA HANDLER

The comedian enjoyed a cocktail with her hair and makeup artists while filming in Berlin. "We work, we drink, and then we work more," she posted.

