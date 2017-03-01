Logan: EW review
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Peek at the plates of Sarah Jessica Parker, Tim McGraw and more stars who are making us hungry
MARIO LOPEZ
The Extra host impersonated the famous "Salt Bae" while decorating a cake with Milk Bar's Christina Tosi and his daughter Gia at Universal Studios Hollywood.
JESSIE JAMES DECKER
"Breakfast break! Been up since 5 am," the singer posted in between shooting a music video for her new EP Gold.
RON HOWARD
"Cheryl's b-day surprise for me this morning," the Inferno director wrote of his wife. "My all-time favorite. Graham crackers with white icing like my mom used to make."
ANNA CAMP
The actress celebrated Mardi Gras with her Pitch Perfect 3 costars by sipping on drinks in a festive trailer.
SARAH JESSICA PARKER
"Pancetta might be an acquired taste for 7 year olds," the Sex and the City actress says, while admitting she loved it. Not pictured? "Fresh ricotta, thinly sliced scallions and some fresh mint. To taste. Ridiculously good."
ANGELA KINSEY
After going for a "long power walk," the Office star treated herself: "So clearly I need some cheesey toast, scoop chips & a coke? #amiright #sortofagrownup."
TIM MCGRAW
"Trainer approved burgers. Limit one per customer!" the country singer joked.
CHELSEA HANDLER
The comedian enjoyed a cocktail with her hair and makeup artists while filming in Berlin. "We work, we drink, and then we work more," she posted.
