Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Peek at the plates of Hugh Jackman, Miranda Lambert and more stars who are making us hungry
HUGH JACKMAN
"Mum's visiting .... which means cashew-nut flapjacks for breakfast!" the actor captioned the adorable shot with his mother Grace.
MIRANDA LAMBERT
When storms rerouted the country singer's plane headed for the American Country Music Awards, she made the best of it: "Rent a car set up the bar!! Vegas here we come," Lambert, who took home the night's Female Vocalist of the Year award, posted.
KATHARINE MCPHEE
The actress kicked off a day of winery visits in Yountville, Calif., posting: "Startin my high class pub crawl #sundayfunday #winetasting."
SOFIA VERGARA
During a carb-filled tour of Rome, the Modern Family star made sure to save room for pizza.
JAMES VAN DER BEEK
"Great to be back home with the crew. Pancake recipe on my Instastory, with two extra helpings of #jetlag," the Dawson's Creek alum posted.
JODIE SWEETIN
The Fuller House actress fueled up while getting glam for promoting her newest series Hollywood Darlings.
JESSIE JAMES DECKER
The country singer knows caffeine makes anything possible, drinking a coffee before heading out for the American Country Music Awards red carpet.
OLIVIA CULPO
"An extra large s'mores shake because in Vegas you have to eat like an absolute pig at least once 🐷," the model posted.