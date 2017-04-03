Food

Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today

Peek at the plates of Hugh Jackman, Miranda Lambert and more stars who are making us hungry

By @jessfect

Hugh Jackman/Instagram

HUGH JACKMAN

"Mum's visiting .... which means cashew-nut flapjacks for breakfast!" the actor captioned the adorable shot with his mother Grace. 

Miranda Lambert/Instagram

MIRANDA LAMBERT

When storms rerouted the country singer's plane headed for the American Country Music Awards, she made the best of it: "Rent a car set up the bar!! Vegas here we come," Lambert, who took home the night's Female Vocalist of the Year award, posted. 

Katherine McPhee/Instagram

KATHARINE MCPHEE

The actress kicked off a day of winery visits in Yountville, Calif., posting: "Startin my high class pub crawl #sundayfunday #winetasting."

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

SOFIA VERGARA

During a carb-filled tour of Rome, the Modern Family star made sure to save room for pizza

James Van Der Beek/Instagram

JAMES VAN DER BEEK

"Great to be back home with the crew. Pancake recipe on my Instastory, with two extra helpings of #jetlag," the Dawson's Creek alum posted

Jodie Sweetin/Instagram

JODIE SWEETIN

The Fuller House actress fueled up while getting glam for promoting her newest series Hollywood Darlings.

Jessie James Decker/Instagram

JESSIE JAMES DECKER

The country singer knows caffeine makes anything possible, drinking a coffee before heading out for the American Country Music Awards red carpet. 

Olivia Culpo/Instagram

OLIVIA CULPO

"An extra large s'mores shake because in Vegas you have to eat like an absolute pig at least once 🐷," the model posted

