Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today

JESSICA ALBA

The actress kicked off 2017 on a high note by eating noodles in Hawaii with her close friend, Kelly Sawyer. 

GWYNETH PALTROW

It's no surprise that this is what you have to eat to look as good as the actress, who posted, "#detoxasiansalad today at goop HQ... to cleanse or not to cleanse."

JESSE TYLER FERGUSON

The Modern Family star knows a slow cooker is a life saver in the kitchen: "My love for green chile is in my bones," he wrote. "I have a freezer full from New Mexico so I made a Hatch Green Chile Pork Stew in the crockpot. So, so good!"

MILEY CYRUS

"Goodnight world. 2017 I dig you already," wrote The Voice coach, eating a piece of pizza in her PJs.

JESSICA SEINFELD

The cookbook author puts a twist on iced coffee by adding turmeric, cacao, coconut milk and chocolate chip ice cream (yum!), and she says she intends to "make a lot more of this."

TIFFANI THEISSEN

The Saved by the Bell actress raised a glass of vino to her hubby to celebrate his 45th birthday. "I love that I get to adventure beside you everyday babe," she wrote. "May this year coming be the best one yet!"

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS

David Burtka made hearts swoon when he posted this shot of his hubby and the caption, "Two of my favorite things... NPH and nachos!"

CINDY CRAWFORD

Marking this down as a new, healthy way to eat chili: "This one's Turkey Chili — served over lightly sautéed zucchini and spinach topped with avocado," the model wrote. 

KATHARINE MCPHEE

A girl after our own hearts. The Scorpion actress got a case of wine for the road while visitng a vineyard in Argentina.

