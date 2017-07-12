Food

Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today

Peek at the plates of Jessica Simpson, Ayesha Curry and more stars who are making us hungry

By @jessfect

1 of 9

Source: Katherine Heigel/Instagram

KATHERINE HEIGL

The actress enjoyed the simple things in life while sipping on a cocktail: "In LA for a few days and staying at my moms," she posted. "She's got the most beautiful serene backyard where I love to unwind at the end of the day, sip a martini and watch the sunset. Oh and her succulent game is pretty damn strong! Wish mine all looked this good!"

2 of 9

Source: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

TERESA GIUDICE

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a mother-daughter date with Milania while visiting Ortley Beach

3 of 9

Source: Mario Lopez/Instagram

MARIO LOPEZ

The Extra host enjoyed a Taco and Tequila festival in Cincinnati, posting this shot and the caption: "Every kind of taco you can imagine." 

4 of 9

Source: Lara Spencer/Instagram

LARA SPENCER

"#Wimbledon servival kit: PIMMS-check. Headband-check. No racquet-no problem," the Good Morning America co-host posted while enjoying the signature drink at The Championships. 

5 of 9

Source: Jessica Seinfeld/Instagram

JILL KARGMAN & JESSICA SEINFELD

The two friends celebrated the season premiere of Kargman's Bravo show, Odd Mom Out, by sipping wine on a New York City rooftop

6 of 9

Source: Jessie James Decker/Instagram; Inset: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

JESSIE JAMES DECKER

"Some quiet this morning. Really needed this after a crazy last few months of nonstop working 🙂 ahhhh feels good," the country singer posted with a cup of coffee. 

7 of 9

Source: Jessica Simpson/Instagram

JESSICA SIMPSON

The 37-year-old celebrated her recent birthday by sipping from a crazy straw and relaxing with some pool time. 

8 of 9

Source: Busy Philipps/Instagram

BUSY PHILIPPS

"Just me with some soft serve NBD," the actress wrote

9 of 9

Source: Ayesha Curry/Instagram

AYESHA CURRY

The cookbook author shared her excitement about her growing garden: "My garden is thriving, I can't believe it! I sought out to do this three months ago knowing I didn't have much time to tend to it. Watering my garden, fertilizing, loving on and harvesting its fruits has become my therapy. I LOVE MY GARDEN!"

