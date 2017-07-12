Food
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Peek at the plates of Jessica Simpson, Ayesha Curry and more stars who are making us hungry
KATHERINE HEIGL
The actress enjoyed the simple things in life while sipping on a cocktail: "In LA for a few days and staying at my moms," she posted. "She's got the most beautiful serene backyard where I love to unwind at the end of the day, sip a martini and watch the sunset. Oh and her succulent game is pretty damn strong! Wish mine all looked this good!"
TERESA GIUDICE
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a mother-daughter date with Milania while visiting Ortley Beach.
MARIO LOPEZ
The Extra host enjoyed a Taco and Tequila festival in Cincinnati, posting this shot and the caption: "Every kind of taco you can imagine."
LARA SPENCER
"#Wimbledon servival kit: PIMMS-check. Headband-check. No racquet-no problem," the Good Morning America co-host posted while enjoying the signature drink at The Championships.
JILL KARGMAN & JESSICA SEINFELD
The two friends celebrated the season premiere of Kargman's Bravo show, Odd Mom Out, by sipping wine on a New York City rooftop.
JESSIE JAMES DECKER
"Some quiet this morning. Really needed this after a crazy last few months of nonstop working 🙂 ahhhh feels good," the country singer posted with a cup of coffee.
JESSICA SIMPSON
The 37-year-old celebrated her recent birthday by sipping from a crazy straw and relaxing with some pool time.
BUSY PHILIPPS
"Just me with some soft serve NBD," the actress wrote.
AYESHA CURRY
The cookbook author shared her excitement about her growing garden: "My garden is thriving, I can't believe it! I sought out to do this three months ago knowing I didn't have much time to tend to it. Watering my garden, fertilizing, loving on and harvesting its fruits has become my therapy. I LOVE MY GARDEN!"