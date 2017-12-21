Food
Stars and Chefs Reveal What They’d Eat for Their Last Meal
Giada De Laurentiis, Kim Kardashian and more celebs answer the age-old question: “What would your last meal be?”
By Ana Calderone•@anacalderone
Ina Garten
The Barefoot Contessa star is the first to admit that her final indulgence is not what you'd expect. "It's gonna be a hot dog at Frenchie To Go in Paris. It's unbelievable," she told Today. "Maybe with french fries, since it's the last meal."
Kim Kardashian West
"If I could have one last meal I think it would be New York pizza," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said on a recent episode with her best friend the "foodgōd" Jonathan Cheban. With Khloé Kardashian along for the ride, the group went out to fulfill Kim's wishes before she embarked on a "fitness journey." Together they munched on regular cheese and Sicilian-style pepperoni pizzas, more pies from Joe's Pizza and topped it all off with chocolate ice cream cones with rainbow sprinkles from Mister Softee’s ice cream truck.
Giada De Laurentiis
The Italian chef has a detailed reason for choosing a seven-layer chocolate cake as her last request over any of her own delectable savory dishes. "I would eat all of the frosting on the outside, then I would peel off the cake and eat the layers in between," she told Health. "I like a scavenger hunt. It's more fun, and it takes longer to eat, so you get more pleasure out of it."
Bradley Cooper
While co-starring as chefs in the movie Burnt, Sienna Miller was right on the money guessing that Cooper's last meal would be his grandmother's cheesecake. "His memories of childhood are all around his grandmother making pasta and dough," she said. "I love that image."
Taylor Schilling
Fittingly, the stars of Orange Is the New Black were asked to put themselves in their characters' shoes and decide what their last requests would be as inmates. Schilling—who plays Piper Chapman—didn't have to think long. "A cheeseburger...but I already had a cheeseburger today," she laughed to E!.
Danielle Brooks
"I'm from the South so give me some good fried chicken and mac and cheese," answered Brooks. "But I love chococolate, so just make sure you have a little chocolate cheesecake on the side."
Uzo Aduba
The actress, who plays Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren, was between two popular picks: "It's gotta be either a pizza or a macaroni and cheese situation," she said.
Kourtney Kardashian
The reality star's choice is all about catering to her little ones, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3. “[My last meal would be] McDonald’s french fries, and a McDonald’s vanilla milkshake," she said. "I think it would just be with my kids.”
Gwyneth Paltrow
"Oysters and cocktail sauce, and then a baked, stuffed lobster and french fries," the goop founder said of her final food fantasy. "I would have a baguette and a cheese course for my dessert, and red wine."
Mia Farrow
The Rosemary's Baby actress gets the prize for the most unconventional choice. "I don’t know. Probably a fist full of aging, chocolate Easter eggs," she previously told PEOPLE.