Stars and Chefs Reveal What They’d Eat for Their Last Meal

Kim Kardashian West

"If I could have one last meal I think it would be New York pizza," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said on a recent episode with her best friend the "foodgōd" Jonathan Cheban. With Khloé Kardashian along for the ride, the group went out to fulfill Kim's wishes before she embarked on a "fitness journey." Together they munched on regular cheese and Sicilian-style pepperoni pizzas, more pies from Joe's Pizza and topped it all off with chocolate ice cream cones with rainbow sprinkles from Mister Softee’s ice cream truck.