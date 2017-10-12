Food
Celebrity Food Diaries: See What the Stars Eat in a Day
Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez and more of Hollywood’s hottest dish on their daily food intake
Updated
More
1 of 28
JENNIFER LOPEZ
The actress and singer's enviably fit body is largely due to her careful diet, but she insists, "I don't deprive myself." One of her tricks for staying on track? "I always have healthy snacks like fruit and vegetables with me."
2 of 28
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
The reality star has been sticking to a strict diet since the birth of her son, Saint West — and all without making her taste buds compromise one bit. Her daily eats consist of yummy dishes like grilled chicken with cauliflower mac and cheese and healthy pasta substitutes like zucchini noodles.
3 of 28
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
The black-ish actress fills up with whole foods — particularly seasonal produce from her local farmers market. Protein is also a priority for Ross, who eats hard-boiled eggs with quinoa for breakfast and broiled steak with arugula for dinner. And if there's any actress whose hydration game you should aspire to, it's hers: Ross downs four liters of water per day.
4 of 28
TIFFANI THIESSEN
The Saved by the Bell alum makes sure to get her veggies in for each meal of the day, downing avocado toast, oven-roasted tomatoes and salad. “I try to use a balance of the 80/20 percent," Thiessen tells PEOPLE. "Where 80 percent of the time I’m eating very well, and 20 percent of the time I’m a little more adventurous.
5 of 28
TARA LIPINSKI
The former Olympic athlete and NBC Sports host maintains a healthy diet with whole-grain salads and tons of water. She doesn't do cheat meals, but prefers "cheat snacks" like Hershey's chocolate, diet soda and bagels.
6 of 28
NICOLE SCHERZINGER
Juice and yogurt jumpstart her day but for lunch, the singer dines on three slices of smoked turkey breast and a nice amount of veggies. She stays away from snacks after the sun goes down and when it's up, her indulgences remain on the healthy side: fruits like pineapples and blueberries.
7 of 28
PATTI STANGER
The tough-talking Million Dollar Matchmaker is just as serious about her diet as she is her clients. “I’m all about low-fat, high-protein, gluten-free foods,” she says. She starts her day off with two egg whites accompanied by one large pancake topped with strawberries, blueberries and sugar-free syrup. The rest of her day includes lots of protein like pork jerky and homemade chicken chili.
8 of 28
LINDSEY VONN
The U.S. ski star maintains her toned 5-ft., 10-in. frame during ski season with a fruit and egg combination for breakfast, salad for lunch and a "full portion" of pasta for dinner.
9 of 28
MEL B.
Veggies pretty much champion this ex-Spice Girl's savory meals. For breakfast, she does oatmeal, but the rest of the day is kale salad wraps and chicken breast accompanied by pureed cauliflower, which she calls "fake mashed potatoes!"
10 of 28
KYM JOHNSON
The Dancing with the Stars pro keeps a more watchful eye on her dancer's diet when she isn't on her feet for eight hours a day for the show. She gets her veggies in during each and every meal and consumes the most protein during dinner, with a turkey burger and sweet potato fries.
11 of 28
KSENIA SOLO
The Orphan Black actress downs green juice and porridge in the mornings but amps it up at night with organic grilled chicken breast and a glass of red wine.
12 of 28
VIVICA A. FOX
The actress eats light at the top of her day with oatmeal and grapefruit, but ups the ante as the day goes on with grilled halibut for lunch and turkey meatballs for dinner.
13 of 28
LEONA LEWIS
“I have a major sweet tooth and try not to restrict myself too much,” says Lewis. Yet she still eats fairly light with simple snacks like a handful of red grapes.
14 of 28
KIT HOOVER
Before taping Access Hollywood Live, Hoover drinks both coffee and a green drink. She also eats yogurt for breakfast with mixed berries and again after lunch with a snack as a frozen, dark chocolate-topped treat.
15 of 28
AISHA TYLER
The Talk star sticks to a “modified paleo diet” to feel her best. To prevent herself from snacking on unhealthy foods later in the day, Tyler eats a big breakfast that is high in protein — think grilled chicken, avocado, broccoli and eggs.
16 of 28
JAIMIE ALEXANDER
The Blindspot actress doesn't get too many chances to sit down and dine since she's always filming. She fills her action-packed day with plenty of snacks like juice, a chocolate-chip cookie, veggies with hummus dip, ½ cup of almonds and salad.
17 of 28
DESHAUNA BARBER
Miss USA 2016 eats light throughout the day, but eats a little heartier for dinner: seared salmon with steamed broccoli and oven-roasted potatoes. She also packs in the carbs with doughnuts and bagels from time to time.
18 of 28
COCO AUSTIN
While the reality star was pregnant with her daughter Chanel, she mostly craved "a variety of fruit," which included snacks like pumpkin with a whey protein shake and an apple with peanut butter.
19 of 28
CAROLE RADZIWILL
No strict dieting for this RHONY cast member! Though she eats clean when around her vegan chef boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, she's still a girl from New York City who loves to grab street meat from the hot dog carts in the Big Apple for lunch — with mustard and sauerkraut, of course.
20 of 28
CHRISTINA MILIAN
Milian enjoys a low-dairy diet and keeps her meals light. For dinner, she eats two pieces each of yellowtail, jalapeño salmon and albacore sushi.
21 of 28
CHARLOTTE MCKINNEY
The model keeps her bikini body in tip-top shape by sticking to a diet of lots of veggies, and she even substitutes beef for grains with a quinoa burger for lunch. As an indulgence, she reaches for a glass of rosé with blueberries.
22 of 28
CARLI LLOYD
“You don’t put regular gas into a Ferrari!” the Olympic soccer star tells PEOPLE about her 'no junk food' policy. Instead of the usual comfort foods, she indulges in green smoothies for her morning snack and a bowl of watermelon in the afternoon.
23 of 28
CARLA HALL
It's easy to have a delicious food lineup when you're a chef and the co-host of ABC's The Chew. Hall is constantly nibbling on meals during the show—for breakfast it's a rack of lamb after her oatmeal and for lunch it's root vegetable gratin, glazed ham and buttermilk pie.
24 of 28
ALYSSA MILANO
Even the actress's snacks pack a big protein punch: As opposed to the typical chips and cookies prospects, she eats sliced chicken breast with aioli after lunch.
25 of 28
ALISON SWEENEY
The Days of Our Lives alum shares five eggs with her children for breakfast along with turkey bacon, toast and a nonfat cappuccino. Talk about starting the day off right!
26 of 28
CHILLI
The singer attributes her clean eating to the 21-day long Beachbody’s Ultimate Reset cleanse. Doing the cleanse encouraged her to stick to a healthy diet even after the 21 days were over. “I wanted to keep living that way,” she says.
27 of 28
AUDRINA PATRIDGE
When it comes to dieting, Audrina Patridge is all about balance. The Hills alum eats sensible meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. She even throws in a classic Arnold Palmer with her Greek salad for lunch.
28 of 28
BRANDY
The singer lunches on mahi mahi with spinach salad and then eats grilled salmon with more veggies at dinner for a double dose of seafood. Before, “I didn’t exercise or take care of myself and my body the way I needed to,” she tells PEOPLE. “I just woke up one day and decided to live my best life, so what you see is the new me!”
See Also
More
More
Vanessa Lachey on the New Top Chef Jr.: 'These Kids Are Seasoned Chefs — but Without the Ego'
Martha Stewart Always Brings Her Own Hard-Boiled Eggs on Planes
Watch the First Trailer for Top Chef Colorado and Meet All the New Cheftestants