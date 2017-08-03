11 Celebrities Share Their Diet Secrets for a Flat Stomach

MEGAN FOX

The actress adamantly avoid dairy products to avoid weight gain. A mother of three, Fox said that is her "biggest secret" in an interview with Hollyscoop. "(Dairy) is really hard on your hormones and it's not good," she said. "If you want to gain weight, eat dairy; if you don't, don't eat it." She has also claimed that a spoonful of apple cider vinegar "just cleanses out your system entirely."