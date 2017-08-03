11 Celebrities Share Their Diet Secrets for a Flat Stomach

Food
KHLOE KARDASHIAN
The reality star may eat seven meals a day, but she still manages to keep her fitness goals. Her secret go-to ingredients to maintain a bikini-ready body? Five simple items: Avocado, ginger, watermelon, tomatoes and oats. “There’s nothing more frustrating than having all your fitness and diet efforts sabotaged by BLOAT,” she said in a post on her website. “Those baby abs will never see the light of day if they’re hidden behind water retention, honey!”
CAMILA ALVES
To banish belly bloat and get in shape to look her best on the red carpet, Alves said she started eating a lot of pureed foods, including packaged baby food. She also credits her svelte figure to filling up with superfoods like yerba mate tea, almond milk and berries to help aid in digestion.
ELSA HOSK
Hosk keeps her Victoria's Secret angel self in shape by staying consistent on her juicing habits. "It's a lot of fun to make juices," she told StyleCaster. "Just drink lots of juice and get lots of sleep." Hosk also said waking up to warm water with ginger, cayenne and fresh-squeezed lemon juice is a "great way to clean your system right away."
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
The oldest of the Kardashian siblings cites green tea as her secret fitness remedy. In a post on her app, Kardashian said she replaced coffee with a hot green tea latte with honey and almond milk. "I swear it makes my tummy flatter!" she wrote. "Also, green tea can help reduce the signs of cellulite."
GWYNETH PALTROW
With her lifestyle brand Goop, Paltrow is no stranger to trendy detoxes and cleanses. With the elimination diet, the actress allows herself to indulge in some guilty pleasures, then drops anything potentially aggravating, like gluten or dairy, from her intake for a period of time to bounce back. The diet plan uses process of elimination to identify foods that may be hindering you from reaching your healthiest self.
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY
Calling herself a foodie, Huntington-Whiteley told Vogue that while she doesn't like to give herself "restrictions," she has curbed her red meat intake. "I just didn't crave it anymore," she said. "Since I cut it out I have noticed how much lighter and better I feel."
JOSEPHINE SKRIVER
The Victoria's Secret model has a simple yet effective trick to mastering her glorious abs: Before bed and when she wakes up, Skriver drinks a cup of hot water. "It really helps clean me out and it's cleared up my skin a lot," she told Fashionista. Skriver also frequents the gym, previously telling PEOPLE "the couch will never win a fight over me."
MEGAN FOX
The actress adamantly avoid dairy products to avoid weight gain. A mother of three, Fox said that is her "biggest secret" in an interview with Hollyscoop. "(Dairy) is really hard on your hormones and it's not good," she said. "If you want to gain weight, eat dairy; if you don't, don't eat it." She has also claimed that a spoonful of apple cider vinegar "just cleanses out your system entirely."
BEYONCÉ
Queen Bey put all animal products in a box to the left, opting for a 22-day plant-based diet to keep in shape. The singer was spotted in a curve-hugging miniskirt just one month after giving birth to her twins Rumi and Sir. No word on if the Lemonade artist actually drinks the sugary beverage.
ELLE MACPHERSON
Macpherson stays fit by eating alkaline foods and maintaining a balanced pH level in the body to avoid potential diseases. In following this lifestyle, things like raw foods, fresh fruits and vegetables and plant proteins are good to eat, and items like eggs, milk, coffee and alcohol are off limits.
