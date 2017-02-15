Doughnuts, Waffles and Personalized M&Ms! See What the Stars Ate on Valentine's Day
How stars like Mariah Carey and Katie Holmes said ‘I love you’ with food
KATHARINE MCPHEE
"Enjoy life. Eat a donut," the actress posted alongside her heart-shaped confection.
TAMERA MOWRY
For Mowry, the best way to indulge in chocolate covered strawberries is to eat them while also wearing a comfy robe. "Adam spoiled me today," she wrote.
MARIAH CAREY
The singer celebrated by drinking some bubbly with her beau, Bryan Tanaka.
KIERNAN SHIPKA
The Mad Men actress knows love has no boundaries: "Helloooooo there #pastramiismyvalentine," she captioned a photo while dining at the famous Katz's Delicatessen in N.Y.C.
JILL & DERICK DILLARD
"We did it! @marketplacegrill has the BEST chocolate mess! Yes y'all! It's a sundae glass dipped in fudge and filled with ice cream and topped with cream, nuts and caramel!" the 19 Kids and Counting star captioned a before and after shot of their dessert.
KATIE HOLMES
The actress showed off her heart-shaped cake fit for the special day.
PITBULL
The holiday was all about self-love for the singer who snacked on M&Ms with his face on them. "Give something sweet to someone sexy," he wrote.
KATE GOSSELIN
The reality star made a festive dinner filled with her kids' favorite breakfast foods before finishing the night with "edible chocolate bowls with pudding and whipped cream for dessert."
GIADA DE LAURENTIIS
"My forever Valentine's date," the Food Network chef captioned a photo of herself sharing chocolate covered berries—and a kiss—with her daughter, Jade.
ALI LARTER
The actress wins the mom-of-the-year award for making this sweet and sticky popcorn for her son's Valentines.
