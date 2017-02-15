Doughnuts, Waffles and Personalized M&Ms! See What the Stars Ate on Valentine's Day

How stars like Mariah Carey and Katie Holmes said ‘I love you’ with food

By @jessfect

Katharine McPhee/Instagram

KATHARINE MCPHEE

"Enjoy life. Eat a donut," the actress posted alongside her heart-shaped confection.

Source: Tamera Mowry/Instagram

TAMERA MOWRY

For Mowry, the best way to indulge in chocolate covered strawberries is to eat them while also wearing a comfy robe. "Adam spoiled me today," she wrote.

Source: Mariah Carey/Instagram

MARIAH CAREY

The singer celebrated by drinking some bubbly with her beau, Bryan Tanaka.

Source: Kiernan Shipka/Instagram; Inset: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

KIERNAN SHIPKA

The Mad Men actress knows love has no boundaries: "Helloooooo there #pastramiismyvalentine," she captioned a photo while dining at the famous Katz's Delicatessen in N.Y.C.

Source: Jill Dillard/Instagram

JILL & DERICK DILLARD

"We did it! @marketplacegrill has the BEST chocolate mess! Yes y'all! It's a sundae glass dipped in fudge and filled with ice cream and topped with cream, nuts and caramel!" the 19 Kids and Counting star captioned a before and after shot of their dessert

Source: Katie Holmes/Instagram; Inset: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

KATIE HOLMES

The actress showed off her heart-shaped cake fit for the special day. 

Pitbull/Instagram; Inset: John Parra/Getty Images

PITBULL

The holiday was all about self-love for the singer who snacked on M&Ms with his face on them. "Give something sweet to someone sexy," he wrote.  

Source: Kate Gosselin/Instagram; Inset: D Dipasupil/Getty

KATE GOSSELIN

The reality star made a festive dinner filled with her kids' favorite breakfast foods before finishing the night with "edible chocolate bowls with pudding and whipped cream for dessert."

Source: Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram

GIADA DE LAURENTIIS

"My forever Valentine's date," the Food Network chef captioned a photo of herself sharing chocolate covered berries—and a kiss—with her daughter, Jade.

Ali Larter/Instagram; Inset: Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

ALI LARTER

The actress wins the mom-of-the-year award for making this sweet and sticky popcorn for her son's Valentines.

