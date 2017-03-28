Food

All the Stars Who Aren’t Afraid to Chow Down While They’re Getting Glammed Up

Multitasking at its finest

By @jessfect

Lorde/Instagram

LORDE

As she was getting dolled up in London, the singer snacked on creme eggs—a moment she's been looking forward to. "Soon i will eat a creme egg," she wrote on Twitter earlier this month.

KENDALL JENNER

The model, who isn't shy about her love for McDonald's, ate an Egg McMuffin while topless on the set of a photo shoot

Brie Larson/Instagram

BRIE LARSON

Prior to accepting the award for Best Actress at the 2016 Oscars, the Room star enjoyed a hearty, bacon-filled breakfast.

Olivia Culpo/Twitter

OLIVIA CULPO

The former Miss USA ate Greek yogurt and granola while prepping for the Emmys

Naomie Harris/Instagram

NAOMIE HARRIS

"Food and laughter with my hair and makeup peeps @peterluxhair @makeupbymario before hitting the red carpet!" the Moonlight actress posted before attending the Oscars

Blake Lively/Instagram

BLAKE LIVELY

The actress proved multitasking isn't always as easy as it seems: "...I clearly don't deserve this special treatment," she wrote

Diane Guererro/Instagram

DIANE GUERERRO

The Orange is the New Black star ate a bowl of fruit while getting her nails done for the SAG Awards. 

