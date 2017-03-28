Food
All the Stars Who Aren’t Afraid to Chow Down While They’re Getting Glammed Up
Multitasking at its finest
1 of 7
LORDE
As she was getting dolled up in London, the singer snacked on creme eggs—a moment she's been looking forward to. "Soon i will eat a creme egg," she wrote on Twitter earlier this month.
2 of 7
KENDALL JENNER
The model, who isn't shy about her love for McDonald's, ate an Egg McMuffin while topless on the set of a photo shoot.
3 of 7
BRIE LARSON
Prior to accepting the award for Best Actress at the 2016 Oscars, the Room star enjoyed a hearty, bacon-filled breakfast.
4 of 7
OLIVIA CULPO
The former Miss USA ate Greek yogurt and granola while prepping for the Emmys.
5 of 7
NAOMIE HARRIS
"Food and laughter with my hair and makeup peeps @peterluxhair @makeupbymario before hitting the red carpet!" the Moonlight actress posted before attending the Oscars.
6 of 7
BLAKE LIVELY
The actress proved multitasking isn't always as easy as it seems: "...I clearly don't deserve this special treatment," she wrote.
7 of 7
DIANE GUERERRO
The Orange is the New Black star ate a bowl of fruit while getting her nails done for the SAG Awards.
