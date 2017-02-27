Stars Take Their Award Show Appetites to In-N-Out Burger
Priyanka Chopra, Karlie Kloss and Miley Cyrus just some of the celebrities who’ve binged at the burger chain after a big night out
By People Staff
PRIYANKA CHOPRA
"And it's over! #oscarweekend!! my treat," the Quantico star posted with a photo of her late night snack after the 2017 Oscars.
CHEF THOMAS KELLER
Even the chef of the Vanity Fair Oscar Party had one thing in mind after the long night: "Gotta end with @innout #VFOscarParty," he posted.
DIANE KRUGER
"Pure grace and elegance" indeed! The star devoured an In-N-Out burger while attending the Vanity Fair Oscar party – which seems to have been the pattern that night, if you ask Brie Larson.
BRIE LARSON
Oscar in one hand, burger in the other. After winning the 2016 Academy Award for Best Actress, the Room star chowed down on the fast food joint's burger (was it the double-double she hoped for earlier in the night?) at the star-studded Vanity Fair afterparty.
ADELE
After nailing her amid technical difficulties at the Grammy Awards, the singer tended to her musical woes with burgers. "The piano mics fell on to the piano strings, that's what the guitar sound was. It made it sound out of tune. S--- happens. X," she tweeted. "Because of it though... I'm treating myself to an in n out. So maybe it was worth it."
BRIE LARSON
The Golden Globes winner for best actress in a motion picture, drama was captured noshing on the fast food cheeseburger after accepting her award. She said: "My favorite moment was after I went back to my table after winning a Golden Globe, Katy Perry had a round of In-n-Out Burgers for everybody – hot and fresh. I've been feeling like I've been in a dream."
PRIYANKA CHOPRA
How does the Quantico actress fuel up for an awards show? With a burger of course. "Red carpet prep!!! Yummmmmm! #PCAs tonight #BurgersAreTheBest," she captioned this pre-People's Choice Awards shot.
PADMA LAKSHMI
The Top Chef host confessed to fantasizing about burgers throughout the 2015 Emmys – which is why we're so glad she made her dream a reality. #Inspiring.
NINA DOBREV
It wouldn't be the Oscars without In-N-Out! "This is how we glam," Lauren Paul wrote of the Vampire Diaries actress taking a bite at an Academy Awards 2015 after party.
KYLIE MINOGUE & MINNIE DRIVER
The singer AND About a Boy actress snacked on burgers at Vanity Fair's 2015 Oscar after party.
LARA SPENCER & ROBIN ROBERTS
The GMA anchors fueled up for their morning-after broadcast of the 2015 Oscars with a hearty breakfast of – what else? – burgers.
KYLE MACLACHLAN
Make a wish! The Twin Peaks actor turned 56 the same day as Oscars 2015, so his wife Desiree Gruber stuck a few candles in his burger at the Vanity Fair bash.
KARLIE KLOSS
After being crowned Model of the Year at the PEOPLE Magazine Awards, Kloss hit the burger chain before a departing flight. We can't think of a better bon voyage.
SAM SMITH
The singer/songwriter may be British, but he's quickly caught on to the American way. "What do you do after a magical night after the [American Music Awards]? You know the answer," he wrote with this Instagram portrait of himself at the restaurant.
MILEY CYRUS
After a memorable appearance at the 2014 Video Music Awards, the singer treated her date Jesse Helt to some dinner and dress-up.
OLIVIA WILDE & JASON SUDEIKIS
Before their son Otis put them on diaper duty, the couple hit up the In-N-Out drive thru after the Oscars in 2014. "This man is our hero," Wilde wrote on Twitter.
EMMA ROBERTS
Here's proof that two is definitely better than one. The actress fueled up for the 2014 Golden Globes with a sandwich and capped them off with a sequel (with her pal Olivia Munn).
ANNA KENDRICK
On Hollywood's biggest night it's the little things that count. "There was In & Out at the Vanity Fair Party," Kendrick wrote with this Instagram photo of herself noshing at the post-Oscar bash in 2014.
ANG LEE
The director celebrated his Academy Award win for Life of Pi in the juiciest way possible: standing on the street with his Oscar in one hand and a burger in the other.
BEYONCé
When you're music royalty like Beyonce, you don't need an award to treat yourself to something delicious. Spend an ordinary day at the office – working on three lap tops! – and you build up an appetite.
