Celebrities Who Love Drinking Wine As Much As You Do

From Katie Couric to Beyoncé, these stars sipping on wine will make you want to pour a glass yourself

By @jessfect

Cobie Smulders/Instagram

COBIE SMULDERS

"The only way to experience DisneyWorld is in @lacavadeltequila. Moms all over @epcotdisney must raise a glass and toast you @javivillegas," the Friends from College star posted, sipping out of a glass with her named etched on it. 

Beyonce/Instagram

BEYONCÉ & JAY-Z

The power couple had a sushi date night seven weeks after the birth of twins Sir and Rumi — and looked cooler than most people while drinking glasses of red. 

Skylar Astin/Instagram

SKYLAR ASTIN & ANNA CAMP

"A week away from our 10 month, we return to the scene of the crime! But first, juice in her cup!" the actor captioned a shot raising a glass with his wife and Pitch Perfect co-star.  

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

The actress enjoyed her steak frites like any seasoned pro —with a glass of red wine

Source: Jessica Seinfeld/Instagram

JILL KARGMAN & JESSICA SEINFELD

The close friends celebrated the launch of Odd Mom Out's third season by drinking wine on a NYC rooftop (AKA the best way possible). 

Hilary Duff/Isntagram

HILARY DUFF

The Younger actress kept her glass poolside while going for a dip. 

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR

"Doing my patriotic best," the cookbook author posted while cooling down with a glass of rosé on the Fourth of July. 

Katie Couric/Instagram

KATIE COURIC

Couric raised a glass to a summer Fridays while relaxing in the Hamptons

Christie Brinkley/Instagram

ALEXA RAY JOEL

The daughter of Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel enjoyed a glass of vino while dining with her mom.

