Celebrities Who Love Drinking Wine As Much As You Do
From Katie Couric to Beyoncé, these stars sipping on wine will make you want to pour a glass yourself
COBIE SMULDERS
"The only way to experience DisneyWorld is in @lacavadeltequila. Moms all over @epcotdisney must raise a glass and toast you @javivillegas," the Friends from College star posted, sipping out of a glass with her named etched on it.
BEYONCÉ & JAY-Z
The power couple had a sushi date night seven weeks after the birth of twins Sir and Rumi — and looked cooler than most people while drinking glasses of red.
SKYLAR ASTIN & ANNA CAMP
"A week away from our 10 month, we return to the scene of the crime! But first, juice in her cup!" the actor captioned a shot raising a glass with his wife and Pitch Perfect co-star.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
The actress enjoyed her steak frites like any seasoned pro —with a glass of red wine.
JILL KARGMAN & JESSICA SEINFELD
The close friends celebrated the launch of Odd Mom Out's third season by drinking wine on a NYC rooftop (AKA the best way possible).
HILARY DUFF
The Younger actress kept her glass poolside while going for a dip.
SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR
"Doing my patriotic best," the cookbook author posted while cooling down with a glass of rosé on the Fourth of July.
KATIE COURIC
Couric raised a glass to a summer Fridays while relaxing in the Hamptons.
ALEXA RAY JOEL
The daughter of Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel enjoyed a glass of vino while dining with her mom.
