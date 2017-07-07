Food
All the Celebrities Who Aren’t Shy About Their Sweet Tooth
You can find these stars digging in at the dessert table
SOFIA VERGARA
The Modern Family star has been known to share her love for dessert (she has a special affinity for cake) on social media, posing here with a whole table of sweets: "It's Vegas, I have to!" she captioned the shot.
JESSICA BIEL
The actress loves sweets (and specifically donuts) so much, she opened her own L.A. restaurant called Au Fudge, which features a variety of whimsical desserts. "I’m about to go full Homer Simpson on these bad boys," she captioned this shot on National Donut Day.
JESSIE JAMES DECKER
"Little Monday sweet treat," the singer wrote, posing outside of Nashville's Five Daughters bakery.
SAMUEL L. JACKSON
While promoting his film King Kong, the actor posted a photo of the custom dessert table: "This chocolate Mt Fuji lookin' kinda tasty!"
TIA MOWRY
The Whole New You cookbook author isn't afraid to indulge: "Ice cream didn't stand a chance," she posted.
BLAKE LIVELY
"The ways I know that @vancityreynolds got himself into huge trouble on @teamcoco tonight: 😳 Not only did he come home with my true love, @levain_bakery cookies, but he personally toasted them for me and brought me a cup of milk WITH ICE. 😍 Literal brownie points," the actress wrote after her husband Ryan Reynolds accidentally revealed the sex of their newborn on Conan.
JOHN MAYER
Drop an album. Celebrate with a table covered in desserts. "This is a hilarious photo of me looking like I'm about to eat all these desserts myself. In Chicago," the singer wrote a week after releasing The Search for Everything.
OLIVIA CULPO
The model routinely shares her weak spot for all things sweet: "Never not dreaming about 🍦," she wrote.
ANGELA KINSEY
Sweets are always in the house for the former The Office actress who recently married pastry chef Joshua Snyder. "Guess what's in the bag?? 🍩💃🍩💃🍩💃🍩 (I might have over caffeinated this morning.)" she wrote, holding a bag of donuts.