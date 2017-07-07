Food

All the Celebrities Who Aren’t Shy About Their Sweet Tooth

You can find these stars digging in at the dessert table

By @jessfect

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

SOFIA VERGARA

The Modern Family star has been known to share her love for dessert (she has a special affinity for cake) on social media, posing here with a whole table of sweets: "It's Vegas, I have to!" she captioned the shot

Jessica Biel/Instagram

JESSICA BIEL

The actress loves sweets (and specifically donuts) so much, she opened her own L.A. restaurant called Au Fudge, which features a variety of whimsical desserts. "I’m about to go full Homer Simpson on these bad boys," she captioned this shot on National Donut Day. 

Jessie Decker/Instagram

JESSIE JAMES DECKER 

"Little Monday sweet treat," the singer wrote, posing outside of Nashville's Five Daughters bakery. 

Samuel L Jackson/Instagram

SAMUEL L. JACKSON

While promoting his film King Kong, the actor posted a photo of the custom dessert table: "This chocolate Mt Fuji lookin' kinda tasty!" 

Tia Mowry/Instagram

TIA MOWRY

The Whole New You cookbook author isn't afraid to indulge: "Ice cream didn't stand a chance," she posted

Blake Lively/Instagram

BLAKE LIVELY 

"The ways I know that @vancityreynolds got himself into huge trouble on @teamcoco tonight: 😳 Not only did he come home with my true love, @levain_bakery cookies, but he personally toasted them for me and brought me a cup of milk WITH ICE. 😍 Literal brownie points," the actress wrote after her husband Ryan Reynolds accidentally revealed the sex of their newborn on Conan

John Mayer/Instagram

JOHN MAYER

Drop an album. Celebrate with a table covered in desserts. "This is a hilarious photo of me looking like I'm about to eat all these desserts myself. In Chicago," the singer wrote a week after releasing The Search for Everything.

Olivia Culpo/Instagram

OLIVIA CULPO

The model routinely shares her weak spot for all things sweet: "Never not dreaming about 🍦," she wrote

Angela Kinsey/Instagram

ANGELA KINSEY

Sweets are always in the house for the former The Office actress who recently married pastry chef Joshua Snyder. "Guess what's in the bag?? 🍩💃🍩💃🍩💃🍩 (I might have over caffeinated this morning.)" she wrote, holding a bag of donuts. 

