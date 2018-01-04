All the Celebrities Who Have Fallen in Love with Chefs

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves

The actor says it was love at first sight when he first met the model turned chef: "The self-respect she had, the way I understood her and her relationship with family, the way she respected me but never took anything for granted, not putting on any airs whatsoever,” he told PEOPLE. "We went on our first date three nights later and I knew then I’ve been wanting to go on a date with her for the last nine years and not with anybody else."