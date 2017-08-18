How Cecily Strong Is Getting 'Back Into Shape' for SNL: It's 'Fake Fat Camp'

Saturday Night Live comedian Cecily Strong is all fun and games on screen, but behind the scenes she works to stay healthy.

“Over the summer, what I’m doing now, we’re calling it a fake fat camp,” Strong joked to PEOPLE while discussing her recent commercial and partnership with Triscuit. “I’m just trying to workout every day and get back into shape so I can get prepared for SNL,” she added.

The actress explained that its hard to stay healthy and sometimes her “health gets worse” during the off-season, but she sticks to a few staples in her diet to get back on track.

Strong starts her day off right with a shake in the morning. “I’ve been slightly hypoglycemic since I was a kid so I have to make sure I eat in the morning and get my sugar,” she says. As for her go-to ingredients, she likes “bulletproof protein, half a banana and frozen strawberries, water and a scoop of almond butter.”

With her hectic schedule, she explained that “it’s an easy way you know you’re getting everything you need. It’ll keep me going for a while.”

When behind the scenes of SNL, Strong says that she stays clear of, “too much snacking or mindless eating.” But, when home at the end of the night, she says she “loves enjoying a plate of cheese and crackers.”

The comedian also said her go-to drink is a skinny spicy margarita, when she goes out for an after-party with the SNL crew. “It’s embarrassing to ask for a skinny drink…it makes me feel like such a brat, but it’s worth it,” she added.

The star is heading out for a week-long vacation to Mexico to relax beachside before the show really picks back up. She said that once it hits fall, “we don’t get a lot of long breaks, if any. We just jump right in,” but that she’s looking forward to getting back to work.