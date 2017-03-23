Cat Deeley’s Waiter Opens Up About Her Twitter Rant: ‘She’s Using Her Power to Take Down My Family’

The server who waited on Cat Deeley at TOMGEORGE restaurant in Los Angeles is opening up about her outburst on Twitter after her “awful experience.”

Deeley, 43, took to the social media platform after dining at the upscale downtown restaurant, saying her meal had to be delivered five different times and her guest’s meal was inedible.

Prior to explaining the situation further, the So You Think You Can Dance host blasted the restaurant with vague tweets, calling the manager a “moron” and the restaurant “the worst in L.A.”

Deeley’s waiter J. Vasko-Bezenek saw the tweets and replied to Deeley with a photo of receipt, which shows she had left no tip for him. He wrote: “Cat, as your server at TomGeorge I am hurt by your response to free food. I gave you respect, and I served you with love.”

@catdeeley Cat, as your server at TomGeorge I am hurt by your response to free food.

I gave you respect, and I served you with love. pic.twitter.com/Sil0RdOJh0 — J. Vasko-Bezenek (@BEZt_tweetz) March 20, 2017

Vasko-Bezenek opened up to Inside Edition, saying: “This isn’t fair. She’s using her power to take down my family.”

The receipt shows that most of Deeley’s meal was comped by the manager, but Deeley still wasn’t happy, according to the server.

“She grabbed the bill and she said, ‘This is disgraceful. I shouldn’t have to pay for any of this,'” he says.

Deeley has yet to issue a public statement on the matter outside of Twitter, but a manager for the restaurant says they did the best they could do.

“Different people have different tastes so they cannot be perfect for everyone,” Zoltan Davis told PEOPLE. “But usually we get really good reviews for the food but I understand if someone doesn’t like it. I was here and I didn’t realize there was a big issue. We did the best with what we could do.”