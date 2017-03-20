Cat Deeley Rants Against Popular L.A. Restaurant on Twitter — And Leaves a $0 Tip

After what she is calling an “absolutely awful” experience at TOMGEORGE in Los Angeles, So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley has essentially turned her Twitter page into a series of poor Yelp reviews for the restaurant.

While in L.A. for the show’s season 14 auditions, Deeley dined at the popular downtown Italian eatery, but something went awry (she has yet to disclose what exactly happened) and the social media vent sesh ensued.

First, Deeley tweeted on Sunday: “The worst featuring! Worst food! As for the manager?????? Moron!!!!!” along with a screenshot of the restaurant’s Google Maps profile.

The worst featuring! Worst food! As for the manager?????? Moron!!!!! pic.twitter.com/d2ehp3azrg — Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) March 19, 2017

She then followed up that Tweet with another: “The most disgusting restaurant, terribly run, by a manager – who can only be described as an amateur. Avoid at all costs. # tomgeorge.”

The most disgusting restaurant , terribly run , by a manager – who can only be described as an amateur. Avoid at all costs. #tomgeorge pic.twitter.com/GTZHRHLwzw — Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) March 19, 2017

When her followers began to ask her what happened, she kept things vague, with the following responses: “Terrible food. Disaster.”; “Absolutely awful! Worst restaurant in LA”; “This place is awful! Avoid at all costs!”; and last, but not least, “I give it 3 months.”

Deeley’s server for the night discovered the tweets and fired back: “Cat, as your server at TomGeorge I am hurt by your response to free food. I gave you respect, and I served you with love.” His tweet also shows that a large portion of Deeley’s meal was comped and she failed to leave a tip.

@catdeeley Cat, as your server at TomGeorge I am hurt by your response to free food.

I gave you respect, and I served you with love. pic.twitter.com/Sil0RdOJh0 — J. Vasko-Bezenek (@BEZt_tweetz) March 20, 2017

She then responded with two more tweets. “The food was terrible and your manager was unhelpful and rude. Respect and love should be shown to all, attention to detail is necessary too!,” she wrote, adding: “And as I respectfully told you, the catalogue of errors were not your fault. However the mistakes were repeatedly not correctly rectified.”

The food was terrible and your manager was unhelpful and rude. Respect and love should be shown to all,attention to detail is necessary too! https://t.co/jCJUf16X0q — Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) March 20, 2017

And as I respectfully told you, the catalogue of errors were not your fault . However the mistakes were repeatedly not correctly rectified . https://t.co/jCJUf16X0q — Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) March 20, 2017

TOMGEORGE Restaurant could not immediately be reached for comment.