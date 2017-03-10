Carrie Underwood's Birthday Cake Is a Walking Dead Fan's Dream Come True

When you’re as obsessed with The Walking Dead as Carrie Underwood is, there’s only one way to celebrate your birthday — with a custom cake designed after the show.

The country star, who has proclaimed her love for The Walking Dead on multiple occasions, rang in her 34th birthday on Friday with a special cake from her friend Ivey Childers’ bakery IveyCake in Franklin, Tennessee.

“She knows me so well…cake and new exercise toys!” Underwood posted. “Imma shove my face into this later.”

The front says “Don’t Open, Dead Inside” on a wood gate with bloody zombie hands coming out.

The back is iced with silver frosting and says “Happy Birthday Carrie.” It also features white flowers and the famous line from season 4 when Carol shoots Lizzie — “Just look at the flowers.”

Underwood told the Today show in January that she’d like to make her own guest appearance on an upcoming episode and she even met one of the show’s stars just over three years ago.

“Holy crap! I just met Norman Reedus! I think I played it pretty cool…I don’t look excited in this pic at all, do I?,” she captioned a shot with the actor at the time.