Cuisine at Cannes: Inside a Luxurious Dinner at the Star-Studded Film Festival

Bon appètit! Or should we say…¡Buen provecho!

Sitting down with PEOPLE Deputy Editor JD Heyman during the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival, Arnaud Faye, executive chef of the lauded Château de la Chèvre d’Or in Èze, France, discussed his meal for the Nespresso Fait Son Cinema dinner, which honored legendary Spanish director (and president of the jury at Cannes) Pedro Almodóvar.

Almodóvar is known for films that deal with themes of love, sexuality and family, like his 2016 film Julieta and his Oscar-winning All About My Mother.

For the Nespresso Fait Son Cinema dinner, Faye decided to cook something that would honor Almodóvar’s cultural heritage. Of the luxurious three-course meal’s theme Faye commented, “It’s Spanish and a little bit spicy.”

For the appetizer, Faye and his team served traditional Spanish bomba rice with an aubergine flourish. As for the main course, the chef opted for a sea bream with peppers and a zucchini flourish. The luxuriant dessert was a southern Spanish pastry with a creamy, crunchy texture.

