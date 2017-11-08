Check Out Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Magical’ Napa Valley Home (with a Vineyard!)

Candace Cameron Bure and her husband Valeri Bure’s love for wine runs so deep, they decided to buy a second home in Napa Valley and start making it themselves.

Now the couple of 23 years has opened up the stunning renovated house for the latest issue of Wine Spectator, offering a glimpse into their life in Northern California.

The retired NHL player and Fuller House actress launched Bure Family Wines in 2006, using purchased grapes, but later decided they wanted a vineyard of their own, buying a 2-acre plot in St. Helena in 2011.

“We came across this great property that had an existing home but needed a lot of work done to it,” Candace tells the magazine. “But the land was great, and it enabled us to have estate grapes.”

The three-bedroom 1960 ranch, built in the 1960s, was fully renovated to bring more light to house, knocking down walls to also create a larger kitchen area.

The couple also added a space in the basement for a temperature- and humidity-controlled wine cellar, which hosts 1,500 bottles. Outside you will find a stunning outdoor seating area equipped with a pizza oven — a spot Candace says they spend most of their time. “It’s such a great entertaining space, with the food and the wine and the ambience,” she says.

While their family spends most of their time in L.A., their Napa Valley home is an oasis around Christmas time, where they “open all kinds of incredible wines” over dinner.

“We couldn’t believe this place exists,” Valeri says. “You feel like you’re in a different country, in a different part of the world. It’s magical, you know?”