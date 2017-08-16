Cadbury Chocolate-Covered Oreos Now Exist (For Some People)

Oreo fans, we hope you’ve been saving up those airline miles because a trip is in order.

An Instagram post from Food Finds Geelong has revealed that Cadbury Coated Oreos now exist—but only in Australia. The snack-spotting social account rated them a 10/10.

The new treats, which retail for $3.80 Australian Dollars for a pack of six, are made up of original-flavored Oreos dipped in the creamy Cadbury chocolate. A similar creation made with Cadbury’s popular Dairy Milk also appear to be available in South Africa, but nothing of the sorts can be found on U.S. shelves.

A representative for Hershey’s Chocolate, which distributes Cadbury-branded items in the U.S., nor a spokesperson for Oreo could immediately confirm whether we can expect the Oreos to make their way stateside, though some version is likely not out of the question.

Earlier this year, Oreo rolled out the Oreo Egg, a chocolate covered egg with creme and bits of cookie inside. Even more recently, Oreo announced the Milka Oreo Big Crunch Bar and the Milka Oreo Chocolate Candy Bar, which were only available overseas for many years.

If patience is not one of your strong suits, you can always take matters into your own hands by purchasing a supply of Cadbury bars, melting the chocolate and dipping Oreos in yourself using a fork. Let the excess chocolate drip off, then transfer the cookies to a parchment-lined baking sheet and let them cool in the refrigerator before digging in.