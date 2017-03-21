Accio Dessert! You Can Now Buy Pints of Butterbeer Ice Cream

We’ve been dreaming of this moment for years.

Harry Potter fans looking for a taste of Butterbeer (a favorite beverage amongst the wizards in Rowling’s series) haven’t had it easy. Until today, they’ve had to travel to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando to get their fix—and then likely wait in a long, sweaty line.

But there’s hope for avid Potterheads yet. Yuengling’s Ice Cream just rolled out two new flavors, and one of them is—you guessed it!—cold and creamy Butterbeer.

“We are always looking for ways to inspire our fans and spark creativity,” David Yuengling, president of Yuengling’s Ice Cream, said in a statement. “Whether it’s our flavor names and descriptions or the recipes themselves—we’re in the business of having fun. We hope we made J.K. Rowling proud with this flavor.”

The (non-alcoholic) flavor, which is currently available in pints in grocery stores nationwide, is made up of half buttercream ice cream and half butterscotch ice cream. Each pint is then swirled with butterscotch for added texture and a touch of sweetness. The addition of butterscotch is also a nod to Rowling’s description of the drink, which she has said is “a little bit like less-sickly butterscotch.”

Due to popular demand, the company has also added Strawberry to their line-up. The two new flavors join an existing lineup of 18 flavors, including classics like Cookies & Cream and more unique flavors like Cinnamon Churro. The pints retail for $3.69-$3.99, and quarts will become available in the coming months.

